Analysts Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

