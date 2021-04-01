Analysts Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT at $60.50

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.32. 369,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,837. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $3,002,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,998 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $421,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,344 shares of company stock worth $17,041,970. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

