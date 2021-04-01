Analysts Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target at $17.50

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

BHLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 625,103 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 623,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 187,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,331. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

