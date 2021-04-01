Analysts Set Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) PT at GBX 681.40

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.40 ($8.90).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of BUR stock traded up GBX 29.80 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 657.80 ($8.59). The company had a trading volume of 948,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 20.97 and a quick ratio of 20.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 619.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 670.39. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 309.90 ($4.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 800.79 ($10.46). The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

