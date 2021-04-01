Analysts Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $270.12

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.32. 873,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,257. Carvana has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.89 and a 200 day moving average of $247.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $721,856.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 671,525 shares of company stock valued at $189,712,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

