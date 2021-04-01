Analysts Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $270.12

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.32. 873,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,257. Carvana has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.89 and a 200 day moving average of $247.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $721,856.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 671,525 shares of company stock valued at $189,712,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit