Analysts Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target at $123.36

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

QTWO stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,637,196.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,177,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,211 shares of company stock worth $20,900,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Q2 by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Q2 by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,807,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

