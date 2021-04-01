Analysts Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $3.71

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 786,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 206,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,254,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.