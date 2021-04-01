Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) PT at $755.53

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $261.67 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.42. 10,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,426. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $412.01 and a 52-week high of $768.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4467 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.