Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HeidelbergCement (ETR: HEI):

4/1/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €84.60 ($99.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €84.60 ($99.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €81.20 ($95.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €81.20 ($95.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €77.46 ($91.13) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12 month low of €35.64 ($41.93) and a 12 month high of €76.28 ($89.74). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.18.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

