Analyzing ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) & Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -314.18% -186.31% -101.10% Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ReShape Lifesciences and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Outset Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57

Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.88%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Outset Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $15.09 million 1.68 -$74.21 million N/A N/A Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Outset Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Summary

Outset Medical beats ReShape Lifesciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in morbidly obese patients without permanently cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

