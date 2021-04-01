Andrew E. Iacobucci Sells 1,478 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $38.12 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,143,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 422,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 128,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

