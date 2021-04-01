AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

ANGO opened at $23.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $888.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth $470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 362,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

