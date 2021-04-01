Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

NGLOY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NGLOY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 160,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,549. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

