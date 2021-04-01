Anoncoin Trading Down 77.4% This Week (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $65,020.42 and approximately $61.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 77.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

