Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ANFGF stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

