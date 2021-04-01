Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
ANFGF stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $26.45.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
