APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Update

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,200 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 341,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 263.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded APA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised APA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get APA Group alerts:

Shares of APA Group stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. APA Group has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.