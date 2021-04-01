API3 (API3) Price Up 59.2% Over Last Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 59.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $119.90 million and $43.66 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be purchased for $8.66 or 0.00014610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00327714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.00783924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029031 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

