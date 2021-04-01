Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.27. The stock had a trading volume of 897,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,199. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.01. Appian has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

