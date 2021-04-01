Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apple is benefiting from continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Apple Music, video and cloud services. Moreover, demand remains healthy for other Apple devices including iPad, Mac and Wearables. Although Apple didn’t provide any guidance due to uncertainties triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, it expects the top-line to grow in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, health-focused Apple Watch 6 and robust growth in the Services business. Moreover, a solid balance sheet and strong cash flow generating ability are key catalysts. However, increasing scrutiny and legal woes over App Store are headwinds. Notably, shares have underperformed the S&P 500 year to date.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after buying an additional 222,031 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,866,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $85,074,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,874,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $44,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

