Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $142.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.