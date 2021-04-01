Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 57,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,225,697 shares.The stock last traded at $16.88 and had previously closed at $16.49.

In other news, Director Lawrence Harris Silber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares in the company, valued at $124,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

About Apria (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

