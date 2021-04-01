AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of ATR opened at $141.67 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.36 and a 12 month high of $145.90. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

