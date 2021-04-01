Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of APVO stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.31. 53,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,692. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 7.47. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Earnings History for Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit