Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $119.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APTV. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.64.

APTV stock opened at $137.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.31. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

