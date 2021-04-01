Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report $16.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.81 billion and the lowest is $16.17 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $14.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $67.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $71.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $68.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.07 billion to $72.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 42,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

