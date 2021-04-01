Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACRE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

ACRE stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $459.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

