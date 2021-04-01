Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,178 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $53,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $180,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 839.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9,338.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after buying an additional 1,641,272 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $42,483,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AerCap by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 779,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $59.42. 22,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -227.08 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.