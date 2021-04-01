Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,687,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,716 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $64,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 84,249 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.99. 6,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,842. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

