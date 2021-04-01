Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 50,826 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,826 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.94% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $25,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUPN stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,406. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

