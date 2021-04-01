Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 84,295 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,295 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $34,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the third quarter worth about $259,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Novanta during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.52. 1,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,471. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

