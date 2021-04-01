Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,863 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $27,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SP Plus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SP Plus by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 92,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SP Plus by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,171. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $780.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

