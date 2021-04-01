Aristotle Capital Management LLC Acquires 201,892 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $370,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.08 and its 200 day moving average is $116.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

