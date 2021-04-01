Aristotle Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $638,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 65,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 560.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 201,200 shares during the period. LSP Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after buying an additional 885,827 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 46,971 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:COG traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $18.97. 139,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,544. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

COG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.