Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$11.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.51.

TSE:AX.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 152,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$6.77 and a 1-year high of C$11.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 435.20.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

