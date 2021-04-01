Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.12

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.12 and traded as high as C$10.97. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$10.84, with a volume of 373,476 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 433.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.12.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

