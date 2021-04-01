Aryacoin One Day Volume Reaches $77,513.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $77,513.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007527 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EFT.finance (EFT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.86 or 0.00403932 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.79 or 0.00182287 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

