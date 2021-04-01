Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AWH. Truist assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.46 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 3.28.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 26,231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.