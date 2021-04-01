Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,393,700 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 1,759,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,645.7 days.

ARZGF stock remained flat at $$19.14 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

