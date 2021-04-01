Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,717 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,174.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

