Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

AAWW has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,248,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,148 shares of company stock worth $7,093,835. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 116,724 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAWW traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.23. 379,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

