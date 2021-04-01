Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

A number of research firms have commented on ATCO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

ATCO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after buying an additional 146,179 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

