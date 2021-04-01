Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atos in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 24,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. Atos has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.