Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atos in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AEXAY remained flat at $$15.45 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,026. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. Atos has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

