Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ATOS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,711,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,375,410. The company has a market cap of $154.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.08.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

