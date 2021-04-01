Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ATOS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,711,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,375,410. The company has a market cap of $154.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.08.
About Atossa Therapeutics
Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.