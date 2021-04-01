AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.79

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.79 and traded as high as C$31.26. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$30.14, with a volume of 202,475 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACQ shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$820.62 million and a PE ratio of -110.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

