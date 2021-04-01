AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVB. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $184.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $130.27 and a 52 week high of $195.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

