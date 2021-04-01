Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Announces Earnings Results

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,897. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATXI. Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

