Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $187.54

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.54 and last traded at $187.36, with a volume of 8523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

