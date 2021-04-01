Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aviva stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Aviva has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

