Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.90.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

